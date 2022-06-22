STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
83.87% success rate in Kerala Plus-II exam

The number of full A+ holders saw a drop of nearly 20,000 compared to the last year’s all-time record of 48,383.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty interacting with students of GHSS Cotton Hill in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 3.02 lakh of the 3.61 lakh students who appeared for the state higher secondary Plus-II exams have become eligible for higher studies, registering a success rate of 83.87%. However, the pass percentage this year was 4.07 lower than the success rate of the previous year. General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who announced the results here on Tuesday, said a total of 28,450 students secured A+ in all subjects.

The number of full A+ holders saw a drop of nearly 20,000 compared to the last year’s all-time record of 48,383. The option for candidates to choose from double the number of questions, more questions being asked from focus area portions, and a lenient valuation scheme were reportedly the reasons for the rise in A+ holders last year.

Among the districts, Malappuram had the highest number of students (4,283) securing A+ in all subjects. Kozhikode, with a pass percentage of 87.79, emerged the district with the highest success rate.

The least success rate of 75.07% was recorded in Wayanad district. As many as 78 schools registered 100% pass compared to 136 schools that achieved the feat last year. Of the 78 schools, three were government schools and 23 were aided schools. While 44 schools were from the unaided sector, eight special schools also recorded a 100% success rate.

