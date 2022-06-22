Association fumes at minister: Suspension a knee-jerk, doctors made scapegoats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) has criticised the suspension of two doctors in connection with the death of a patient following a renal transplantation at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. They termed the action a knee-jerk reaction without carrying out a detailed probe.

“The doctors have been made scapegoats in this case. We strongly register our protest against the decision,” said a joint statement from KGMCTA state president Dr Nirmal Bhaskar and state secretary Dr Aravind C S. “We demand the suspension of doctors revoked with immediate effect or we will be forced to start protests,” the statement warned.

Health Minister Veena George defended the decision. “If not doctors, who else is responsible? Can medical students be held responsible?” Veena George asked reporters. She said the government views human lives as precious and the doctors are bound to obey specific directives issued by the department. Suresh Kumar, 62-year-old native of Karakonam, died on Monday after the renal transplantation surgery. It is alleged that there was a lack of coordination among departments to receive the kidney at the super speciality block of the MCH and a delay of three hours before starting the surgery.

The patient died of a heart attack following the surgery, according to the preliminary reports. After the issue became controversial, the health minister ordered the suspension of Dr Vasudevan Potti and Dr Jacob George, who head the nephrology and urology departments, respectively, based on the preliminary investigation conducted by the additional chief secretary. The KGMCTA alleged that such actions will affect the morale of doctors who work with limited resources in government medical college hospitals.

Complaint against ambulance drivers

T’Puram: The Medical College Hospital authorities on Tuesday filed a police complaint against ambulance drivers for snatching the box containing the kidney on the hospital premises. The complaint was lodged in the names of hospital superintendent and principal with the Medical College police. It demanded a comprehensive inquiry as the drivers took a video of the hospital and moved inside even though they were not familiar with the hospital’s structure.

“They were not aware of the facilities and stood in front of a closed operation theatre with the box containing the organ. The video clip they shot showed the hospital and the government in a poor light and their intention behind this shall be probed,” said the complaint. Ambulance driver Arundev said he had rushed the box inside as there were no arrangements to receive the organ. However, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association said two doctors had accompanied the box from Kochi in the ambulance.