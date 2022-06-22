STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Association fumes at minister: Suspension a knee-jerk, doctors made scapegoats

They termed the action a knee-jerk reaction without carrying out a detailed probe.

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) has criticised the suspension of two doctors in connection with the death of a patient following a renal transplantation at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. They termed the action a knee-jerk reaction without carrying out a detailed probe.

“The doctors have been made scapegoats in this case. We strongly register our protest against the decision,” said a joint statement from KGMCTA state president Dr Nirmal Bhaskar and state secretary Dr Aravind C S. “We demand the suspension of doctors revoked with immediate effect or we will be forced to start protests,” the statement warned.

Health Minister Veena George defended the decision. “If not doctors, who else is responsible? Can medical students be held responsible?” Veena George asked reporters. She said the government views human lives as precious and the doctors are bound to obey specific directives issued by the department.  Suresh Kumar, 62-year-old native of Karakonam, died on Monday after the renal transplantation surgery. It is alleged that there was a lack of coordination among departments to receive the kidney at the super speciality block of the MCH and a delay of three hours before starting the surgery.

The patient died of a heart attack following the surgery, according to the preliminary reports. After the issue became controversial, the health minister ordered the suspension of Dr Vasudevan Potti and Dr Jacob George, who head the nephrology and urology departments, respectively, based on the preliminary investigation conducted by the additional chief secretary. The KGMCTA alleged that such actions will affect the morale of doctors who work with limited resources in government medical college hospitals. 

Complaint against ambulance drivers
T’Puram: The Medical College Hospital authorities on Tuesday filed a police complaint against ambulance drivers for snatching the box containing the kidney on the hospital premises. The complaint was lodged in the names of hospital superintendent and principal with the Medical College police. It demanded a comprehensive inquiry as the drivers took a video of the hospital and moved inside even though they were not familiar with the hospital’s structure.

“They were not aware of the facilities and stood in front of a closed operation theatre with the box containing the organ. The video clip they shot showed the hospital and the government in a poor light and their intention behind this shall be probed,” said the complaint. Ambulance driver Arundev said he had rushed the box inside as there were no arrangements to receive the organ. However, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association said two doctors had accompanied the box from Kochi in the ambulance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp