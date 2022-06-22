STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Casteist slur at AG’s office: Panel steps in

Commission chairman B S Mavoji took the action based on a report  appeared in TNIE on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd June 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on Tuesday initiated suo motu proceedings in the incident in which two senior staff members of the Advocate General’s office in Kochi allegedly assaulted and hurled casteist slurs at an ST  colleague in the office.

Commission chairman B S Mavoji took the action based on a report  appeared in TNIE on Tuesday. The panel asked the AG’s office and Kochi city police commissioner to file a report within a week, said a release. 

Nandu K, an office attendant, was verbally abused and assaulted by two officers on May 21. Though a case was registered based on his complaint, Nandu was forced to retract his statement reportedly at the insistence of the accused.

