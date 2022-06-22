STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Chintan Shivir norms sabotaged by state leaders in general council list

Decision to bring in more youth and women ignored | List likely to be rejected by leadership

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state unit has turned a blind eye to the decision at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir to ensure 50% youth and women representation in party committees, and prepared a list of 280 general council members bringing in minimal changes to the exisiting council.

It is learnt that there is not even 10% change in the incumbent general council and social balancing has not been maintained. The proposed list is likely to be rejected by the central leadership, said sources. Soon after Thrikkakara byelection victory, party returning officer G Parameshwara urged Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan to prepare the draft list of the new general council members. They discussed it with senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala and UDF convener M M Hassan and finalised a list.  

“Rahul Gandhi had suggested 50% women and youth representation during the Chintan Shivir. It has been sabotaged. Not only that, communal balancing has also not been followed. There is zero representation of Latin Catholic, Nadar and Muslim communities in Thiruvananthapuram district,” said a Congress leader.
Responding to criticism, Satheesan told TNIE that the draft list was prepared in haste.

He added that more changes will be made in the list as, traditionally, only 20-25% representation is earmarked for women and youths. “I can guarantee that unlike olden times, the seats will not be shared between the two groups. We will provide maximum representation to women and youths by avoiding non-performers and removing the expired leaders from the general council list,” said Satheesan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Chintan Shivir
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp