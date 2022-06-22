Chintan Shivir norms sabotaged by state leaders in general council list

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state unit has turned a blind eye to the decision at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir to ensure 50% youth and women representation in party committees, and prepared a list of 280 general council members bringing in minimal changes to the exisiting council.

It is learnt that there is not even 10% change in the incumbent general council and social balancing has not been maintained. The proposed list is likely to be rejected by the central leadership, said sources. Soon after Thrikkakara byelection victory, party returning officer G Parameshwara urged Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan to prepare the draft list of the new general council members. They discussed it with senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala and UDF convener M M Hassan and finalised a list.

“Rahul Gandhi had suggested 50% women and youth representation during the Chintan Shivir. It has been sabotaged. Not only that, communal balancing has also not been followed. There is zero representation of Latin Catholic, Nadar and Muslim communities in Thiruvananthapuram district,” said a Congress leader.

Responding to criticism, Satheesan told TNIE that the draft list was prepared in haste.

He added that more changes will be made in the list as, traditionally, only 20-25% representation is earmarked for women and youths. “I can guarantee that unlike olden times, the seats will not be shared between the two groups. We will provide maximum representation to women and youths by avoiding non-performers and removing the expired leaders from the general council list,” said Satheesan.