Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to rape accused Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to actor-producer Vijay Babu accused in a rape case filed against him by an actress.



While granting bail, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directed the petitioner to surrender before the investigating officer on June 27 at 9 am for interrogation. The petitioner can be interrogated for the next seven days that is from June 27 till July 3 from 9 am to 6 pm every day if required.



The petitioner shall be deemed to be under custody during the period for facilitating the requirements of the investigation. If the investigating officer intends to arrest the petitioner, then he should be released on bail after executing a bond for Rs 5 lakhs. The petitioner should appear before the investigating officer as and when called for. He should not contact or interact with the victim or any of the witnesses.

"The petitioner shall not indulge in any form of attack through social media against the victim or her family. He shall not leave Kerala without prior permission of the court," held the court.

In the petition, Vijay Babu alleged that the actor, who filed a complaint against him, used to call him at odd hours and used to send messages frequently to his mobile phone. She regularly made attempts to keep the relationship with him and now he understood that she intended to get more chances in the film industry. He had kept all messages, WhatsApp messages, Instagram messages, and photos and videos sent from the mobile number of the complainant intact and was prepared to produce it before the investigating agency if he would get a chance to explain the details.



The petition also stated the attempt of the actor was to blackmail the petitioner by filing the complaint alleging that the petitioner forcefully sexually assaulted her.



He added that there was no forceful sexual abuse from his side. "The complainant is aged 25 years. Hence, she is capable of understanding things and she is fully aware of the family details of the petitioner," he said.