STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala University bags A++, first in state to clinch apex grade 

Grade will enable university to attract students from outside the state and foreign countries

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University, University of Kerala

Image of Kerala University used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major achievement, the University of Kerala has been re-accredited with a grade of A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), making it the only university in the state to clinch the highest grade.

In 2015, the university was re-accredited with ‘A’ grade. The university secured the topmost grade with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.67. With this score, Kerala University is placed on top among the very few state universities in the country that have secured A++ grade. 

Notably, KU now shares the same CGPA of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, that is ranked No 1 among universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2021. The top grade will enable the university to not only secure more funds from central agencies such as RUSA and Department of Science and Technology but also attract a large number of students from outside the state and abroad. 

A curriculum of international standards along with online and offline based teaching-learning and evaluation helped the university win the top grade. The university was able to greatly improve its research activities and secure patents by introducing a centralised laboratory system based on international standards. The varsity also thoroughly developed its basic infrastructure, including IT systems, and introduced latest technology in library management and conduct of examinations.

According to KU Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai, the fellowships granted by the varsity to promote excellence in research, facilities to ensure continuing education and jobs to students after course completion and resource mobillisation also went in the university’s advantage. The university’s efficient and decentralised administrative setup also helped it fetch a good ranking. The NAAC peer team specially noted KU’s research activities that also proved beneficial to society. The ‘Harithalayam’ project to ensure sustainable development and food security also won accolades from the assessors.

Among the top varsities
Criteria        CGPA  
Curricular Aspects    3.8
Teaching-learning 
& Evaluation    3.47
Research, Innovations & Extension        3.52
Infrastructure & 
Learning Resources    3.75
Student Support & 
Progression        3.93
Governance, Leadership & Management    3.61
Institutional Values 
& Best Practices    3.96
Overall        3.67

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala University NAAC
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp