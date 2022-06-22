Kerala University bags A++, first in state to clinch apex grade 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major achievement, the University of Kerala has been re-accredited with a grade of A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), making it the only university in the state to clinch the highest grade.

In 2015, the university was re-accredited with ‘A’ grade. The university secured the topmost grade with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.67. With this score, Kerala University is placed on top among the very few state universities in the country that have secured A++ grade.

Notably, KU now shares the same CGPA of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, that is ranked No 1 among universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2021. The top grade will enable the university to not only secure more funds from central agencies such as RUSA and Department of Science and Technology but also attract a large number of students from outside the state and abroad.

A curriculum of international standards along with online and offline based teaching-learning and evaluation helped the university win the top grade. The university was able to greatly improve its research activities and secure patents by introducing a centralised laboratory system based on international standards. The varsity also thoroughly developed its basic infrastructure, including IT systems, and introduced latest technology in library management and conduct of examinations.

According to KU Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai, the fellowships granted by the varsity to promote excellence in research, facilities to ensure continuing education and jobs to students after course completion and resource mobillisation also went in the university’s advantage. The university’s efficient and decentralised administrative setup also helped it fetch a good ranking. The NAAC peer team specially noted KU’s research activities that also proved beneficial to society. The ‘Harithalayam’ project to ensure sustainable development and food security also won accolades from the assessors.

Among the top varsities

Criteria CGPA

Curricular Aspects 3.8

Teaching-learning

& Evaluation 3.47

Research, Innovations & Extension 3.52

Infrastructure &

Learning Resources 3.75

Student Support &

Progression 3.93

Governance, Leadership & Management 3.61

Institutional Values

& Best Practices 3.96

Overall 3.67