STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Metropolitan Zacharias Mar Polycarpos no more

Zacharias Mar Polycarpos, 51, metropolitan of Jacobite Church, passed away in Kottayam on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. 

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Zacharias Mar Polycarpos

Zacharias Mar Polycarpos

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Zacharias Mar Polycarpos, 51, metropolitan of Jacobite Church, passed away in Kottayam on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. He was the former metropolitan of the Malabar diocese and Akhila Malankara president of Martha-Mariam Samajam. He had been undergoing treatment for heart ailments for quite some time. The mortal remains were kept at St Mary’s Hospital at Manarcadu here, where he breathed his last, before being taken to Manarcadu St Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Cathedral. 

Later in the evening, the body was taken to his parish church — St Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Sonoro Church (Puthenpally) at Kurichi.  The final funeral rites will be held at 3pm on Wednesday. As a mark of respect to the departed metropolitan, the bells at all Jacobite churches will toll and fly black flags.

All educational institutions run by the Church will remain closed on Wednesday. However, examinations scheduled earlier will be held without change. He was a member of the Kochillathu family at Kurichi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp