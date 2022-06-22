Prosecution: Youth Congress men tried to kill Pinarayi, but no CCTV footage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Youth Congress workers, who were arrested for protesting against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight, on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that they only raised slogans in a peaceful manner as part of the protest seeking the CM’s resignation. There was no violence or other untoward incidents on board, they added.

However, the director-general of prosecution (DGP) informed the court that the accused hatched a conspiracy to endanger the CM’s life. The three accused persons ran towards the CM shouting “we will not spare you,” said the prosecution. When the bail plea of Furseen Majeed and R K Naveen came up for hearing, the court asked the prosecution, “Did you make a request for CCTV visuals (from the airline). If these are received, we can understand what happened inside the flight. Moreover, this court can also go through them.” Then the DGP said there was no CCTV footage of the incidents that happened inside the flight. The court also considered the anticipatory bail plea of Sujith Narayanan, who is absconding.

The FIR stated that on June 13, the petitioners, defying the direction of the airline crew, raised threatening slogans and rushed towards the CM, who was occupying the extreme rear seat of the IndiGo flight and posed a threat to his safety and security. The petitioners also injured the CM’s security officer and obstructed him from discharging his public duty.

The petitioners argued that the entire allegations in the FIR and remand report were false. They were travelling from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram to visit a patient undergoing treatment at Regional Cancer Centre. When the aircraft landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport and after the flight doors opened, they raised the slogan “Youth Congress Zindabad” twice. It was done in a peaceful manner from their seats.

IN-FLIGHT ATTACK ON CM: YC WORKERS IN POLICE CUSTODY

T’Puram: The two Youth Congress workers who allegedly tried to attack Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on board an aircraft on June 13 were remanded in police custody for two days. The Principal Sessions Court here accepted the request of the police that they need to be questioned in custody for evidence collection. The custody is for two days till 5pm on Thursday.

Swapna writes to PM, seeks CBI probe into gold smuggling

Palakkad: Swapna Suresh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a CBI probe into the gold smuggling case, saying M Sivasankar, then principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Viijayan, was the kingpin behind the crime and he did that for the state government. In the letter written on the HRDS letter pad, Swapna said due to the involvement of high-ranking officials, employees like her were made scapegoats. She said, “I was simply obeying the orders of my line managers and doing this through the UAE Consulate’s diplomatic channel.”

Police record statements of Saritha’s son, driver

T’Puram: The police team probing the complaint of MLA

K T Jaleel has recorded the statements of the son and driver of controversial entrepreneur Saritha Nair, who had earlier given a statement that she had met veteran politician P C George at the government guest house in Thiruvananthapuram. The special team had earlier recorded Saritha’s statement that she had met George, who insisted that she must level allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on behalf of Swapna Suresh, who is an accused in the gold smuggling case.