Will not surrender before Opposition agitation: Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The public themselves will teach them a lesson if the Opposition does not stop playing with fire, warned CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. He was speaking at a mass gathering organised by the Left front to resist campaigns by the UDF against the CPM and the chief minister, following the recent allegations in the gold smuggling case.

“If the party takes responsibility for the protection of the CM, no one will be able to go near him to harm him. The government is not running with the support of just a few policemen. It is the support of the masses that is the government’s strength. The Left will not surrender before the Opposition’s an agitation. It will rule the state till the time it has majority in assembly,” he said, throwing down the gauntlet at the Opposition.