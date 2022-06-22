STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Will not surrender before Opposition agitation: Kodiyeri

The public themselves will teach them a lesson if the Opposition does not stop playing with fire, warned CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan arrives for the LDF Bahujanasangamam at Putharikandam Maidan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The public themselves will teach them a lesson if the Opposition does not stop playing with fire, warned CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. He was speaking at a mass gathering organised by the Left front to resist campaigns by the UDF against the CPM and the chief minister, following the recent allegations in the gold smuggling case.

“If the party takes responsibility for the protection of the CM, no one will be able to go near him to harm him. The government is not running with the support of just a few policemen. It is the support of the masses that is the government’s strength. The Left will not surrender before the Opposition’s an agitation. It will rule the state till the time it has majority in assembly,” he said, throwing down the gauntlet at the Opposition.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp