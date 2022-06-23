Curb violence against healthcare persons: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that every harm, intimidation, obstruction or hindrance caused to a healthcare service person — during the discharge of duty — should be treated as violence and hence curbed.

“Attacks against doctors and medical institutions have been on an unprecedented rise in the last decade and a half. Mindful of the pernicious effects of such attacks, Kerala became the pioneer in enacting a law on violence against doctors. The Act was enacted to curb the evil of such violence,” observed Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas.

The court made the observation while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of P Arun, of Pattambi, who is accused in a case registered for an attack on a doctor with the Taluk Hospital in Pattambi. The court said: “Any act of intimidation or obstruction or hindrance to a healthcare service person must be curbed.”

The preamble to the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act states that the law has been enacted to prohibit violence against healthcare service persons and to prevent damage and loss to property in healthcare service institutions, the court pointed out.