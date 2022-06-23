Human trafficking victim says son paid Rs 50K for release from Kuwait

Ajay Kanth By

KOCHI: More stories of exploitation and harassment by the racket which had trafficked women to Kuwait are coming out, with yet another victim approaching the Kochi City Police. A Thrikkakara native is the latest to have filed a complaint on the racket and its kingpin M K Gassali alias Majeed. She told the police that her son had to pay Rs 50,000 after the racketeers demanded Rs 3 lakh as ransom. She was recruited for baby-sitting job, but was sent to an Arab’s house a domestic servant.

“I was made to stand in hot sun for hours by an Arab mistress for not finishing the work within specified time. They treated me like a slave and used to hit me on my chest and face. When my health deteriorated, they gave me a paracetamol and handed over me to Gassali. Though blood was oozing from my nose, Gassali locked me up in a room for days. He and his men released me and allowed me to return to India only after my son paid Rs 50,000 of the demanded ransom of Rs 3 lakh,” said the woman.

She said her son transferred Rs 50,000 to Ajumon AR, an accused, through Google Pay on February 28, 2022. In her complaint, she said she had applied for the job after seeing a poster in a public space last December.

“I noted down the number (9367027333) and contacted the person. After I completed all the procedures, they took me to Kuwait on February 6 where I met Gassali. He took me to a room where five women were already present.

On February 7, Gassali handed over me to the Arab family. Only when I inquired about the details of the child I was supposed to take care of did Gassali tell me that I was brought to work as a domestic servant,” said the woman.

She returned to Kerala on April 4 and got admitted to Ernakulam general hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the police have traced the address of Gassali to Thana in Kannur. An official said the accused was present at the address a few days back and went into hiding after the police launched a hunt to nab him.