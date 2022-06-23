STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kidney transplant: Doctors demand probe into sabotage angle

The dispute between doctors and the health department over the death of a kidney transplant patient intensified as both sides hardened their stance.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dispute between doctors and the health department over the death of a kidney transplant patient intensified as both sides hardened their stance. Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) staged a protest at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College against the decision of the health department to suspend two doctors following the death of the renal transplant patient.

Health Minister Veena George’s comment that doctors were responsible for the incident did not go down well with the protestors. They said it was unacceptable that the doctors have been made scapegoats before seeing the post mortem report.

 The doctors demanded that there should be a comprehensive probe into the sabotage angle in the incident. “There was no violation of protocol. Those who snatched away the box containing the kidney took it to an operation theatre instead of a transplant ICU. It was a ploy to tarnish the medical college and the cost-effective transplantation procedure done here,” said a representative of KGMCTA.

The Kerala Government Postgraduate Medical Teachers Association also demanded the reinstatement of doctors. However the health department stuck to its stand that the probe should be completed first before taking further action.

The controversy erupted after Suresh Kumar, 62-year-old native of Karakonam, died following a renal transplantation surgery on Monday. It is alleged that there was lack of coordination among departments to receive the kidney at the Super Specialty block and a delay of three hours before starting the surgery. 

