Kudumbashree’s helping hand to Malampandaram tribe

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Malampandaram tribe, unlike other tribal communities here, still live a nomadic life inside the forests. Though the elderly women of the community are mavens in making handicrafts like the Kerala reed (Etta) baskets and mats, they can’t make use of their talents financially as they are unaware of the market. Realising the demand for the goods, the Kudumbashree has come up with a project to help the tribes find an income by showcasing what they are good at.

Under the initiative, Kudumbashree will train the younger generation of the community with the help of the elderly to make handicrafts from reeds. The execution of the project will begin in Moozhiyar on Sunday. In the first phase, 10 families will be given training. As reeds are available in plenty inside the forest, the tribes can collect them with the permission of the forest department.

“The training will be led by the senior members of the Malampandaram community. When we visited them, we saw the elderly making beautiful handicrafts from reeds. But they are not getting the deserving price for their products and don’t know about its demand either. So, we have come forward with this initiative to help them find an income,” said Shajahan T K, district programme manager (tribal), Kudumbashree.

As a majority of the community doesn’t have permanent settlements, it is going to be a challenge to bring them under the initiative. “At present, starting neighbourhood groups (NHGs) here is not possible as they are nomads. To start NHGs, they should live in a permanent place and should hold meetings every week, which is not easy given the present condition. We hope to give them enough support and income to live somewhere permanently. If they do so, we could slowly start building groups for them,” said a senior Kudumbashree official. “Once the training is completed, we will start the production of goods. We have special wings to collect the goods and market them through our outlets in various parts of the state and even online,” said Shajahan.