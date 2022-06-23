Man, minor son die as car rams tanker lorry, suicide suspected

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 48-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after the former allegedly rammed his car onto a tanker lorry at Mamom near Attingal on Tuesday night minutes after he wrote on his social media that his wife and her friends were to be held responsible for their deaths. The deceased are Prakash Devarajan, 48, of Peroorkada, and his son Sivadev. Attingal police said the car which was being driven by Prakash was on the wrong side and hit the tanker head on by 11.45 pm.

The car was heading towards Kollam direction, while the tanker carrying fuel was travelling in the opposite direction. Though the police are yet to officially announce it, the sources said it was a case of suicide and not a road accident. The police were treating the case as a road accident until they came across Prakash’s social media post which said five people, including his wife, were responsible for his and Sivadev’s deaths. The photos of the five were also posted on his Facebook page.

Later, the police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Prakash, which said his wife, who is in Bahrain, and three others had inflicted financial and mental pressure on him and they should be brought to book for his plight. Prakash’s wife Sivakala is a dance teacher, who went to Bahrain a year ago. Before that she worked as a dance teacher and was running a dance school in Thiruvananthapuram.

The suicide note said Sivakala, her friends Unni and Aneesh and Muneer, who owned a dance school in Bahrain, had harassed Prakash and his children financially as well as mentally. Because of them Prakash owed lakhs of rupees as debt, the note said.

The note mentioned Aneesh as a native of Vilappilsala and a lover of Sivakala. Prakash named Unni, who worked in Dubai, as the one who had bankrolled the activities of Sivakala and Aneesh. Sources said Prakash had a strained relationship with Sivakala after she refused to return from abroad.

Meanwhile, Attingal police said they are yet to start an investigation into the incident and before that they cannot reach a conclusion. “We need to check the electronic devices to see if Prakash had left any more messages. We need to check his house also to see whether there were any more notes he had prepared,” said an officer.