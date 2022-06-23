Three held for assaulting doctor, nurse at Neendakara hospital

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Chavara police arrested three Neendakara natives who were accused of assaulting health workers at Neendakara taluk hospital in Kollam on Tuesday night over an alleged delay in treatment. The arrested were identified as Vishnu, 29, Akhil, 29, and Ratheesh, 38. They were charged under IPC Sections 425 (Damage to the public property), and IPC 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Police said they have also booked the three under provisions of Kerala Health Service Persons and Healthcare Services Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act 2012. They were later produced in a court and remanded in judicial custody.

It was alleged that on June 19, Vishnu manhandled a duty doctor due to the delay in providing treatment to his mother. Following this, an FIR was registered against Vishnu at the Chavara police station. According to hospital officials, there was no delay in treatment and Vishnu misbehaved with the staff after the duty doctor asked him to wear a mask. Later, on Tuesday night, three accused arrived at the hospital around 9.20 pm and attacked hospital staff with a barbed wire and a stick.

KGMOA DEMANDS BETTER SECURITY TO PREVENT ATTACKS

T’PURAM: In the wake of repeated attacks against health workers, the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) demanded better protection on hospital premises. The demand came after three miscreants attacked the staff and ransacked the taluk hospital at Neendakara. KGMOA demanded police aid posts at all district and taluk hospitals. “The situation is such that those who protect the lives of people are facing threat to their own life. Hospitals should be declared a protected zone and a security system similar to the CISF shall be set up. Most importantly, police should act swiftly on complaints,” said a joint statement from KGMOA president Dr G S Vijayakrishnan and general secretary Dr T N Suresh on Wednesday.