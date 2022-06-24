In-flight protest: Youth Congress men get bail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Thursday granted bail to Furseen Majeed and RK Naveen, the Youth Congress activists who were arrested for protesting against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight. The court also granted anticipatory bail to the third accused, Sujith Narayanan.

While granting bail, Justice Viju Abraham observed that there was no allegation by the prosecution that the petitioners were carrying any weapon and admittedly they were inside an aircraft, which is a high-security zone. So there is no possibility of any of them to carry any weapon.

The investigating agency has no case that the motive for the alleged incident is of any personal enmity and it is the specific contention of the petitioners that the same was part of a political agitation. They were arrested on June 14 and the Sessions Court had also granted custody of the petitioners to the investigating agency.

There is no case that any further recovery is to be effected at their instance. If at all any recovery is to be made it is always open for the investigating officer to do that even when the petitioners are on bail. T Asaf Ali, counsel for the petitioners, contended that the allegations made against them are false and that they are only activists of the Indian Youth Congress who raised slogans as part of a peaceful protest urging the resignation of the chief minister against whom serious allegations of gold smuggling have been raised by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case, and a onetime close associate of the chief minister’s office.

K Sudhakaran welcomes verdict

T’ Puram: The state Congress leadership on Thursday welcomed the High Court’s decision to grant bail to the three Youth Congress workers who protested against the chief minister inside an aircraft. In a statement, state president K Sudhakaran said the decision to grant bail to Farzeen Majeed, R K Naveen and Sujith Narayanan shows that the court is convinced about their innocence. He said the verdict has come as a huge blow to the LDF government’s high-handedness. “The HC ruled that the protest was not against a personal enmity towards the chief minister and also highlighted the discrepancies in the Indigo Airlines airport manager’s report. The ploy of the CPM and the LDF, who tried to make it look like an act of terror, has failed miserably,” he said. Sudhakaran also expressed strong displeasure against the police action to spare E P Jayarajan from the case. He said that E P had alleged the YC leaders of being in an inebriated condition.