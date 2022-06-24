STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IUML MLA PK Basheer’s racist slur against MM Mani kicks up row

Basheer was referring to the tight security in CM’s functions to stop waving black flags at him in the wake of allegations levelled by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh.

Published: 24th June 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

PK Basheer (Photo: YouTube screengrab/ Kaumudy TV)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Ernad MLA and IUML leader PK Basheer’s racist remarks against MM Mani, MLA, has kicked up a storm. In a public event organised by IUML in Wayanad on Wednesday, Basheer termed Mani as ‘black’ and asked how Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who hates black colour, would face Mani during the CPM state committee meeting.  

Basheer was referring to the tight security in CM’s functions to stop waving black flags at him in the wake of allegations levelled by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh.

“I’m wondering what will be his reaction when Mani turns up for the state committee meeting because his face and eyes are black,” said Basheer, in the presence of IUML state president Sadikali Shihab Thangal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PK Basheer MM Mani
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp