IUML MLA PK Basheer’s racist slur against MM Mani kicks up row

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Ernad MLA and IUML leader PK Basheer’s racist remarks against MM Mani, MLA, has kicked up a storm. In a public event organised by IUML in Wayanad on Wednesday, Basheer termed Mani as ‘black’ and asked how Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who hates black colour, would face Mani during the CPM state committee meeting.

Basheer was referring to the tight security in CM’s functions to stop waving black flags at him in the wake of allegations levelled by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh.

“I’m wondering what will be his reaction when Mani turns up for the state committee meeting because his face and eyes are black,” said Basheer, in the presence of IUML state president Sadikali Shihab Thangal.