Muslim League for tolerance, happiness ministries

The Muslim League on Thursday batted for new ministries those of tolerance and happiness by the state and Central governments to tackle the rising communal polarisation in the country. 

Published: 24th June 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian Union Muslim League flag used for representation.

By Express News Service

League state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal raised the demand, saying such ministries would help maintain the country’s secular tradition.

“Some Gulf countries have a ministry of tolerance, while there are ministries of happiness in Scandinavian countries,” he told reporters after the conclusion of ‘Souhrud Sadas’ (harmony meeting) in Kozhikode, which saw participation of various spiritual, political and social leaders. He said IUML MPs and MLAs will apprise the governments on the necessity of such ministries.

Harmony meetings, an initiative by Sadiq Ali, were convened in all districts, starting from Kasaragod on June 2. Ponnani MP E T Muhammed Basheer said positive feedback was received from the districts. “The party will incorporate the suggestions in its future plans,” he said. 

‘Will not allow efforts to ignite communalism’

Kozhikode: IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said efforts to maintain communal harmony will be extended to the national level. “There are concerted efforts to whip up communal passion of the majority community.

However, we will do whatever we can to tackle such efforts,” he said. IUML leaders said they will form local committees across the state to widen the scope of the party’s communal harmony initiative. On party leader K N A Khader attending a programme organised by the RSS in Kozhikode, IUML acting state general secretary P M A Salam said they were examining Khader’s explanation.

Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, who usually does not attend IUML’s official programmes, was also one of the attendees. He, however, said he had no political affiliation other than being a Sunni. Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal, lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, besides Swami Gururatnam Jnanathapaswi, Thomas Mar Theethos Episcopa, Metropolitan Paulose Mor Irenious, Vadakara MLA K K Rema, MP M K Raghavan, Muslim Educational Society president Dr Fazal Gafoor, Muhajid leaders T P Abdulla Koya Madani, Hussein Madavoor, writers K P Ramanunni, P K Parakkadavu, Jama’at-e- Islami assistant secretary Sheikh Muhammad Karakkunnu, actor Mamukoya and others spoke.

