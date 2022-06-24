NRI Anitha Pullayil's unauthorised entry into Kerala Assembly building a lapse, admits Speaker

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Admitting that the unauthorised entry of controversial Italy-based Keralite Anitha Pullayil inside the Assembly building during the Loka Kerala Sabha was a 'lapse', Speaker MB Rajesh said four contract staff of a private agency associated with the Assembly's 'Sabha TV', who facilitated her entry, will be relieved of their duties.

However, no action has been taken against the assembly watch and ward (security staff) who allowed Anitha's entry into the building, Anitha had landed in a controversy after her name figured in a case relating to the smuggling of fake antiques. After her visit turned controversial, the Speaker had asked the Chief Marshal of the Assembly to submit a report on the incident.

According to the Speaker, Anitha entered the building accompanied by a lady staff of the agency associated with Sabha TV. The watch and ward of the Assembly did not question Anitha's entry as she was accompanied by a person who had an 'organiser' identity card of the Loka Kerala Sabha as well as the I-card issued by the Assembly. Since Anitha sat in the room inside the Assembly building allotted to Sabha TV along with three other contract staff of the agency, action has been taken against them as well. The private agency deals with the OTT-related operations of Sabha TV.

The Speaker said Anitha entered the Assembly premises using an invitation card issued for the Open Forum held outside the building. Even though she managed to enter the Assembly building, she did not gain access to the hall where the Loka Kerala Sabha proceedings were going on, he said.

No staff of the Assembly, either regular or on contract, was responsible for the incident, the Speaker reiterated. The Speaker also said he will examine if any case needs to be lodged in connection with Anitha's unauthorised entry.