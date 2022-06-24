Transplantation mess: Veena George rules out expert probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has rejected the demands of doctors for a comprehensive probe by an expert committee in the kidney transplantation controversy. The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) had demanded to constitute a medical team to probe if the renal transplant patient died due to medical negligence, and that action should be taken against doctors only on the basis of its report. The minister said the probe by additional chief secretary (health) Asha Thomas was comprehensive.

The controversy happened after Suresh Kumar, 62, of Karakonam, died following a renal transplantation surgery on Monday. The minister directed the suspension of Dr Vasudevan Potti and Dr Jacob George, who were heading the nephrology and urology departments, pending inquiry based on the preliminary investigation conducted by the additional chief secretary. KGMCTA demanded that the department should revoke the suspension of doctors immediately.

It is alleged that there was lack of coordination among departments in receiving the kidney at the super specialty block and a delay of three hours before starting the surgery. The patient died of a heart attack following the surgery, according to preliminary reports. The post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday. Chances of medical negligence will be known only after examining the post-mortem report, said the minister.