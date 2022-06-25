Balabhaskar’s father says Saritha Nair offered legal help

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Father of late violinist Balabhaskar said a woman named Saritha S Nair had called him to offer help in conducting the case pertaining to the death of his son. C K Unni said the caller informed him that the High Court bench hearing the case would dismiss his petition questioning the findings of the CBI that Balabhaskar’s death was due to road accident.

The CBI that took over the probe from the Crime Branch had earlier concluded its investigation and filed a report before the CBI Court mentioning the death as due to road accident. Balabhaskar’s father had approached the HC seeking to quash the CBI report.

Unni said the woman, who had called him, warned that his petition in High Court will be turned down and she can help in moving the appeal in higher courts. When asked how she can predict the verdict that’s expected to be announced on June 30, she said she knew it all, Unni added.

Saritha acknowledged that she had called Unni but said there was nothing fishy in her move. “I had called him to offer legal assistance. It was my lawyer, who had first handled the case. I offered my help to move an appeal in case the court rejects his plea. I don’t know how my call can be termed as suspicious,” she said.