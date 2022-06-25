STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala’s first child-friendly Pocso court opened

There is a need to create more awareness on the increasing incidents of sexual assault on children, Ernakulam Pocso Court Judge K Vinod Chandran said on Friday.

Published: 25th June 2022

Health Minister Veena George visits state’s first child-friendly Pocso court in Kochi with Justice Binoy Chandran on june 24, 2022. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is a need to create more awareness on the increasing incidents of sexual assault on children, Ernakulam Pocso Court Judge K Vinod Chandran said on Friday. Though the accused in child abuse cases are punished, incidents of sexual assault on children are increasing. 

The victims of such assaults should be provided with a comfortable atmosphere to give their statement without fear or anxiety, he said while inaugurating the first child-friendly Pocso Court in the state on the premises of Ernakulam District Sessions Court on Friday.

Health Minister Veena George, who was the chief guest, said that the child-friendly Pocso Court in Ernakulam has set an example for the country. The victims in Pocso cases will be under stress during the trial and meeting the accused will add to their trauma. The child-friendly court will help address these issues, she said.

The Women and Child Welfare Department had provided Rs 69 lakh to renovate the court. Principal District and Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese presided over the inaugural function.  Additional District and Sessions Judge K Soman, Women and Child Welfare Department director G Priyanka, district government pleader Manoj G Krishnan, Ernakulam Bar Association president Anil S Raj and others attended the programme.

