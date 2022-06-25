Khaki wave in Mollywood as more cops turn actors, scenarists

Shan AS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam movies are being increasingly applauded. Riding on fresh themes, quirky narrative styles and mind boggling artistry, the industry has largely warmed up to new entrants, including men in uniform, all of whom have helped enrich the industry’s vividness and diversity.

While a bunch of serving police officers have associated themselves with films in recent times, more are in line. They include about 10 who are part of Ila Veezha Poonchira, a new flick starring Soubin Shahir that is slated to hit the screens soon. Shahi Kabir, a senior civil police officer who penned critically acclaimed Joseph and Nayattu, is directing the film.

Officers Nidheesh G and Shaji Maraadu have written the screenplay, while no less than six personnel, including a woman officer, will share screen space. Though several policemen have been a part of industry before him, Shahi is was the one who blazed the trail in films.

‘Can’t say police entry has enriched content’

Inspector Sibi Thomas, who donned the role of a sub-inspector in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum starring Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu and co-penned the story for Kuttavum Shikshayum that featured Asif Ali, and Inspector P S Subramanian, who co-authored the recently-released thriller Heaven, are some other serving officers who have made a mark in Mollywood.

“Compared to others, we police officers get to see life up close. We witness crimes and the helplessness of human lives. It lends a different perspective to our work,” said Nidheesh. Shaji Maraadu, who has acted in about 17 films, said more youngsters having acting and writing skills are joining the force.

Sources in police headquarters said the department has been tolerant towards applications from officers who seek permission to work in movies. Film critic A Chandrasekhar said police officers have been associated with the Malayalam film industry for long, but it cannot be said that their entry has affected the content or quality of the movies.

“We had Sathyan, KPAC Azeez, Jagannatha Varma, Abu Salim, Bheeman Raghu and many more from the police department. It cannot be said they have enhanced the quality or enriched the content of movies,” he said.