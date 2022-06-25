STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman lawyer found hanging inside house in Kollam

The incident happened when she was alone at home. When her parents Ajith Kumar and Rena returned at night, they found Ashtami hanging inside the house.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 25-year-old lawyer was found dead at her residence at Kottarakkara on Thursday. The deceased is Ashtami Ajith Kumar, Ashtami Bhavan, Kudavathur. Ashtami had been practising at Kottarakara bar for the past six months.

The incident happened when she was alone at home. When her parents Ajith Kumar and Rena returned at night, they found Ashtami hanging inside the house. Though she was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital, Kottarakara, doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. 

Her body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem examination on Friday. Pooyapalli police registered a case for unnatural death and initiated a probe. “We are yet to speak to the parents of the deceased as they are devastated. We will also examine the phone and computer used by her to trace evidence,” said a police officer. 

