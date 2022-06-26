New special public prosecutor appointed in Madhu lynching case

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The government has appointed Rajesh M Menon as the new special public prosecutor in the Madhu lynching case. The move follows the resignation of special public prosecutor C Rajendran from the post citing personal reasons. During the course of the trial,

Madhu’s mother Malli had written to the Director General of Prosecutions demanding that Rajesh Menon be appointed the new SPP since Rajendran failed to understand the case properly which led to key witnesses turning hostile. It was in this context that Rajesh Menon was appointed the SPP.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Menon said more persons are likely to turn hostile in the case and preventing it was a challenging task. “I will try to take the case forward to the best of my ability,” he said. Madhu was lynched by a group of persons at Mukkali in Attappadi on February 22, 2018, for allegedly stealing provisions from some shops.