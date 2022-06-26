RaGa office attack: SFI to finalise action against vandals on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SFI leadership will take a call on organisational action against those who vandalised Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad office on Tuesday. A district committee meeting of SFI will be held in the presence of state centre members during which the action will be finalised, after listening to the district unit’s explanation. The CPM has directed the SFI leadership to take strict action as the attack has put the state government and the party in a spot.

Though it was first decided that the Wayanad district committee meeting can be held on Sunday or Monday, it was postponed in view of the Kerala University Union elections on Monday. Since many state committee members are busy with union elections, the meeting has been postponed to Tuesday.

“The SFI district unit had informed the state leadership and CPM district leadership that they are planning to hold a protest against Rahul Gandhi in the eco buffer zone issue. However, there was no communication that it would be a march to Rahul Gandhi’s office. There’s a measure of impropriety involved here,” a source said.

Earlier in the morning, the CPM leadership summoned SFI leaders to the AKG Centre and sought an explanation from them in this regard. SFI national president V P Sanu and state president K Anusree briefed the party leadership about the issue. The SFI leadership informed the party that the march was taken out without the leadership’s knowledge. Speaking to the media, Sanu said the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office cannot be accepted.