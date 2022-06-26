STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

RaGa office attack: SFI to finalise action against vandals on Tuesday

The SFI leadership will take a call on organisational action against those who vandalised Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad office on Tuesday.

Published: 26th June 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

DYFI-SFI workers vandalize Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SFI leadership will take a call on organisational action against those who vandalised Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad office on Tuesday. A district committee meeting of SFI will be held in the presence of state centre members during which the action will be finalised, after listening to the district unit’s explanation. The CPM has directed the SFI leadership to take strict action as the attack has put the state government and the party in a spot. 

Though it was first decided that the Wayanad district committee meeting can be held on Sunday or Monday, it was postponed in view of the Kerala University Union elections on Monday. Since many state committee members are busy with union elections, the meeting has been postponed to Tuesday.

 “The SFI district unit had informed the state leadership and CPM district leadership that they are planning to hold a protest against Rahul Gandhi in the eco buffer zone issue. However, there was no communication that it would be a march to Rahul Gandhi’s office. There’s a measure of impropriety involved here,” a source said. 

Earlier in the morning, the CPM leadership summoned SFI leaders to the AKG Centre and sought an explanation from them in this regard. SFI national president V P Sanu and state president K Anusree briefed the party leadership about the issue. The SFI leadership informed the party that the march was taken out without the leadership’s knowledge.  Speaking to the media, Sanu said the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office cannot be accepted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SFI Wayanad Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp