Rahul Gandhi's office attacked: Wayanad CPM comes under flak

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM and SFI state leaderships have disowned the attack on Rahul’s office, the party’s Wayanad leadership was well in the know about the SFI’s plan of protest against Rahul Gandhi.

Sources have confirmed that the SFI district unit had informed the Wayanad CPM and the SFI state leadership about holding a protest against Rahul Gandhi on the buffer zone issue. Meanwhile the CPM state leadership has decided to take action if any SFI members were involved in the violence. The party has also directed SFI to initiate action against cadre.

Meanwhile at the CPM state committee meeting on Saturday, the Wayanad district committee came in for a lot of flak. Sources said some of them wondered how such an incident occurred without the party’s knowledge. The district unit cannot stay away from the responsibility of the attack, they said. CPM district secretary P Gagarin is learnt to have briefed the state committee that the SFI hadn’t given any inkling to the party about entering the MP office while holding the protest.

Most of those who spoke at the state committee meeting on Wayanad issue condemned the attack.

Such violence and hooliganism cannot be accepted. The party will try to explain the same before the masses. “Naturally the issue came up for discussion at the state committee. However, if the district CPM had been briefed about the incident, it wouldn’t have gone to such an extreme level. They wouldn’t have allowed such violence to happen,” said sources.