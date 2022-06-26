STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

SFI activist involved in RaGa office attack removed from Veena George’s personal staff

The SFI activist involved in the attack on the office of Rahul Gandhi, MP, has been sacked from the personal staff of Health Minister Veena George.

Published: 26th June 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

A YC worker waving a black flag while the vehicle of Health Minister Veena George was moving at Adoor in protest against the attack on the office of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad | Shaji V

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SFI  activist involved in the attack on the office of Rahul Gandhi, MP, has been sacked from the personal staff of Health Minister Veena George. The order issued on Saturday says K R Avishith was removed from service with effect from June 15. The government’s action follows Opposition leader V D Satheesan’s revelation on Avishith’s role in the attack. The Opposition leader had said that his role pointed to the larger conspiracy involving the state government behind the attack. The health minister first responded that Avishith had resigned from service early this month owing to personal reasons.

However, the minister changed her stand later. A visibly upset minister told the media that he was not coming to office since June 1, except a few days, because of personal reasons. “He was absent since June 15. My office had given a letter to general administration department to remove him from service since June 15,” she said.  The minister said his role in the case is to be ascertained by police officers.

“There is no smoke screen in this case. All have the right to protest. The chief minister, CPM and LDF have condemned the untoward incidents,” she said.Avishith has been arraigned as an accused in the case. Congress state president K Sudhakaran said Avishith’s role raises the seriousness of the case. The CPM put pressure on the police to exclude him from the list of accused. The attack was orchestrated by the state leadership of the CPM, he said. The probe ordered by the CPM is a farce. The investigation officers are guided by the script prepared by CPM leaders, he said.

AVISHITH WARNS POLICE IN FB POST 
Avishith made a scathing criticism on the police. In a Facebook post he warned the police not to act at the behest of Congress workers and hunt the SFI. In such a case SFI workers will be forced to defend it. He said certain people are questioning SFI’s competence to intervene in the buffer zone issue. As a students’ organisation, SFI is interested in all issues affecting the public. Let the SFI leadership inquire into the untoward incidents that happened during the protest, he said. He also ridiculed Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Wayanad. The constituency is not for the casual visit of the MP, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SFI  activist Rahul Gandhi Veena George
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp