SFI activist involved in RaGa office attack removed from Veena George’s personal staff

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SFI activist involved in the attack on the office of Rahul Gandhi, MP, has been sacked from the personal staff of Health Minister Veena George. The order issued on Saturday says K R Avishith was removed from service with effect from June 15. The government’s action follows Opposition leader V D Satheesan’s revelation on Avishith’s role in the attack. The Opposition leader had said that his role pointed to the larger conspiracy involving the state government behind the attack. The health minister first responded that Avishith had resigned from service early this month owing to personal reasons.

However, the minister changed her stand later. A visibly upset minister told the media that he was not coming to office since June 1, except a few days, because of personal reasons. “He was absent since June 15. My office had given a letter to general administration department to remove him from service since June 15,” she said. The minister said his role in the case is to be ascertained by police officers.

“There is no smoke screen in this case. All have the right to protest. The chief minister, CPM and LDF have condemned the untoward incidents,” she said.Avishith has been arraigned as an accused in the case. Congress state president K Sudhakaran said Avishith’s role raises the seriousness of the case. The CPM put pressure on the police to exclude him from the list of accused. The attack was orchestrated by the state leadership of the CPM, he said. The probe ordered by the CPM is a farce. The investigation officers are guided by the script prepared by CPM leaders, he said.

AVISHITH WARNS POLICE IN FB POST

Avishith made a scathing criticism on the police. In a Facebook post he warned the police not to act at the behest of Congress workers and hunt the SFI. In such a case SFI workers will be forced to defend it. He said certain people are questioning SFI’s competence to intervene in the buffer zone issue. As a students’ organisation, SFI is interested in all issues affecting the public. Let the SFI leadership inquire into the untoward incidents that happened during the protest, he said. He also ridiculed Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Wayanad. The constituency is not for the casual visit of the MP, he said.