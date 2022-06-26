Youths involved in bike lifting land in police net

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fixing a fake number plate and altering the body of a stolen motorcycle did not help two youths who were involved in bike thefts in the city to hoodwink the police. Their luck ran out on Friday as the Cheranalloor police arrested them following an investigation based on the CCTV footage collected from the crime scene. The motorcycle of an Eloor native parked near the bus stop at Cheranalloor signal was found missing on June 18.

The owner of the two-wheeler went to Thrissur for work after parking the vehicle and found it missing when he arrived the next day. Following his complaint, the police launched an inquiry. The police came to know that two youths who arrived on a motorcycle stole the Eloor native’s vehicle. The youths arrived in the area on June 18. The motorcycle on which they came was recovered from the house of Arun Suresh, 29, a native of Varapuzha. During interrogation, he confessed that he along with his friend Anto, 27, had stolen the motorcycle.