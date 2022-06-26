STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Youths involved in bike lifting land in police net

The owner of the two-wheeler went to Thrissur for work after parking the vehicle and found it missing when he arrived the next day.

Published: 26th June 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fixing a fake number plate and altering the body of a stolen motorcycle did not help two youths who were involved in bike thefts in the city to hoodwink the police. Their luck ran out on Friday as the Cheranalloor police arrested them following an investigation based on the CCTV footage collected from the crime scene. The motorcycle of an Eloor native parked near the bus stop at Cheranalloor signal was found missing on June 18.

The owner of the two-wheeler went to Thrissur for work after parking the vehicle and found it missing when he arrived the next day. Following his complaint, the police launched an inquiry. The police came to know that two youths who arrived on a motorcycle stole the Eloor native’s vehicle. The youths arrived in the area on June 18. The motorcycle on which they came was recovered from the house of Arun Suresh, 29, a native of Varapuzha. During interrogation, he confessed that he along with his friend Anto, 27, had stolen the motorcycle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp