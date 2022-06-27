STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

70-year-old woman swims across Periyar with hands tied  

“I decided to learn swimming by seeing my children who were trained at the same academy. Nine members of my family know to swim.

Published: 27th June 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Arifa V K who swam across Periyar with her hands tied on Sunday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Arifa V K who swam across Periyar with her hands tied on Sunday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  To encourage people of all ages to learn swimming, the Valassery River Swimming Club here organised an event on Sunday where a 70-year-old woman swam across the 780-metre-wide stretch of the Periyar with her hands tied.  

It was Arifa V K, of Thaikkattukara in Aluva, along with 11-year-old Bharath Krishna, of Kunnumpuram and 38-year-old Dhanya K G of Asokapuram who swam from Madapam Kadavu to Manappuram Desom Kadavu. 

“I decided to learn swimming by seeing my children who were trained at the same academy. Nine members of my family know to swim. Earlier this year, I swam across the Periyar. It was my trainer Saji Valassery who gave me the confidence to try it with my hands tied. The message I’d like to share from this attempt is that all should learn how to swim. Considering the number of drowning cases, people should not hesitate, “ she said.

All three swimmers were given special training by Saji and his team for the past week. Everyone had taken proper safety measures before attempting. To ensure the trio’s safety, a group of expert swimmers followed them on boats. They started around 8am and successfully crossed the stretch around 8.45am. “Age is not a barrier for people to learn swimming. The event was organised to spread this message. Even last day, there drowning cases were reported in the state. This is also a message to the parents because children are involved in a majority of cases,” Saji said.

The Periyar stretch passes through Ernakulam Rural Police limit where 102 persons drowned last year. Of this, 77 were accidents while 25 were suicides. Of the accidental drowning incidents, 62 were male and 15 were female. 

The Valassery River Swimming Club was started in 2010 by Aluva native Saji Valassery. He started the initiative by drawing lessons from the 2009 Thekkadi boat tragedy which claimed the lives of around 45 people. He has trained more than 5,700 people for free among which 700 are differently-abled or senior citizens. During this year’s summer vacation, 720 people learnt swimming from Saji and 130 of those could swim across the Periyar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Valassery River Swimming Club Periyar 70-year-old woman Bharath Krishna
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp