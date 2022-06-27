MLA Siddique’s personal security officer suspended

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Wayanad SP Arvind Sukumar on Sunday suspended Smibin K V — a civil police officer with the district police headquarters and the personal security officer of Kalpetta MLA T Siddique — for having obstructed the police officers on duty at the Congress’ district office during Opposition Leader V D Satheesan’s press conference on Saturday.

The suspension order states that Smibin joined the agitating UDF workers and tried to push away the police officers and get hold of the uniform of a civil police officer, besides snatching the lathy from another police officer from the crime branch DySP’s office. The Wayanad SP has asked the inspector of police, Cyber Crime police station, Wayanad, to inquire into the matter.

The related incident occurred when Satheesan had an argument with a journalist from the Deshabhimani daily who asked about the fact behind the destruction of the image of Mahatma Gandhi at Rahul Gandhi’s office. When the police entered the Congress office noticing the argument, leaders including T Siddique and IC Balakrishnan had asked them to leave.

KSU president among 50 Cong workers booked

The Kalpetta police have booked 50 Congress workers, including KSU state president K M Abhijith and vice-president Jasheer Pallivayal under IPC sections 143, 147 and 153. After a massive rally against the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office, the Congress workers allegedly threw stones at the office of Deshabhimani in Kalpetta on Saturday evening.

MP office attack: 29 accused remanded

All the 29 accused in the attack on the MP’s office were remanded by the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, Kalpetta. According to the police remand report, the SFI activists who broke into Rahul Gandhi’s office caused damage of Rs 2 lakh. The government lost Rs 30,000 during the clashes with protesters, the remand report said.