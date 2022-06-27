Mollywood to get common complaints panel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Sunday decided to constitute a single Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for the entire Malayalam film industry. The ICC is a body that receives and addresses complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace.

The ICC of the Malayalam film industry will function under the Kerala Film Chamber (KFC). A meeting of all organisations in the industry will be held at KFC on Monday to discuss its formation. “The decision to form a common ICC was taken after interacting with other organisations in the industry,” AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu told reporters after the association’s annual general body meeting in Kochi. Babu said AMMA was not an employer as such and, there was no need for an ICC.

“The earlier committee was formed as we had to move the court. After the court said a committee needs to be formed for the entire film fraternity, AMMA decided to constitute it,” he said. The meeting also decided to seek an explanation from actor Shammi Thilakan for “bringing disgrace to AMMA” through his social media posts.

Vijay Babu a member, can attend AMMA meet, says actor Siddique

The presence of rape-accused actor-producer Vijay Babu at Sunday’s meeting raised eyebrows. However, actor Siddique said a decision on the disciplinary action against Vijay could be taken only after the court pronounced its verdict on the case against him.

“When a person has agreed to step down from his official position in AMMA, why should the executive committee do anything? Vijay can attend the meeting as a member. He is yet to be convicted by the court,” Siddique said.

At the briefing, actor Shwetha Menon, who had resigned from the previous ICC, said she had decided to quit as the press note issued by the executive committee on the issue involving Vijay Babu had not mentioned the ICC’s recommendations. She said she was, however, satisfied with the executive committee’s decision asking Vijay Babu to relinquish all positions in AMMA.

On Shammi Thilakan’s issue, Siddique said the executive committee will decide on disciplinary action against him. “A decision on his membership will be taken only after hearing his side,” he said. Responding to this, Shammi said he was ready to furnish his explanation.“I don’t believe I have done anything that deserves expulsion. My statements have been twisted out of context,” he said.