Jayarajan blasts SDPI and Jama’at for anti-govt move, keeps mum on IUML

He said Congress was named in the poster because it is leading the UDF.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

EP Jayarajan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Addressing a rally organised here on Monday “to expose the conspiracy against the LDF government”, front convener EP Jayarajan blasted those organisations for joining hands to unsettle the government. Throughout the speech, Jayarajan was silent on the IUML’s role in the “conspiracy”.

The publicity poster of the rally had raised many eyebrows as the IUML’s name does not figure in the list of the enemies of the LDF while it had mentioned all other parties. LDF district convener Mukkam Muhammad told a television channel that “right sense” might have dawned on the IUML that prompted the party not to get involved actively  in the protests against the government.

He said Congress was named in the poster because it is leading the UDF. However, N K Abdul Azeez, leader of one faction of the INL, said the confusion over the approach towards the IUML could have been avoided if the UDF’s name was used in the place of Congress in the poster. It may be recalled that Jayarajan had courted a controversy when he welcomed the IUML into front soon after he became the LDF convener. He had later backtracked following opposition from various corners.

In his speech at the rally, Jayarajan said Congress could manage to win in Thrikkakara bypoll with the support of forces such as SDPI, Jama’at-e-Islami and BJP. The SDPI was against the government because it took prompt action in the murders in Alappuzha and Palakkad. Jama’at-e-Islami and SDPI have around 3,000 votes each in the constituency, which went to the UDF candidate, he said.

