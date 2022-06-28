STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Tourism withdraws controversial 'bogus complaints' order

The minister has also reportedly asked the young IAS officer to furnish an explanation on the circumstances that led to the issuance of the circular which turned controversial.

Published: 28th June 2022 05:59 AM

Kerala Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas(Photo | EPS)

PA Mohamed Riyas(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas has directed Tourism Director Krishna Teja to withdraw a circular issued by the latter that warned employees, particularly women, to desist from filing frivolous complaints and withdrawing allegations made in the complaints during departmental inquiry.

The minister has also reportedly asked the young IAS officer to furnish an explanation on the circumstances that led to the issuance of the circular which turned controversial. The circular that was issued on June 17 had also warned that details of employees who file bogus complaints will be collected and action taken against them.

According to the circular, the precious time and effort of officials inquiring such complaints go waste when the complainants either withdraw their plaint or retract from the allegations. After it became viral on social media, many expressed concern whether the circular would prevent genuine complainants from speaking up, especially in cases relating to sexual harassment at the workplace. 

