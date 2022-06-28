STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No association with centres that ignore our advice: Samastha

Published: 28th June 2022

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema has declared that it will no longer have any association with religious education institutions that do not follow the advice and directions of the organisation. This was formally announced at a meeting of the authorities that run Wafy and Wafiyya courses convened by the Samastha at Chelari in Malappuram on Monday.

The meeting asked the institutions under Samastha to follow its ideology. It may be recalled that Samastha has written a letter to the Confederation of Islamic Colleges (CIC) to convey the decision that it has decided to sever all ties with the organisation. CIC is the apex body of the colleges that run Wafy and Wafiyya courses in different parts of Kerala. Samastha decided to end all associations after the CIC refused to heed the directions of the Sunni organisation.

Samastha mushawara (supreme consultation body) decided to call the meetings of colleges that conduct Wafy and Wafiyya courses to inform its decision.  Samastha leaders told them that necessary steps will be taken for the future course of action. More such meetings will be held on June 4 and 14 at the Samastha office at Chelari. Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal, general secretary K Alikutty Musaliyar, secretary M T Abdulla Musaliyar and others participated.

