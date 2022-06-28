STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF to continue in protest mode, raise slew of issues

Following the revelations made by Swapna Suresh, key accused in the gold smuggling case, the youth organisations of the UDF had resorted to waving black flags against Pinarayi.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

UDF MLAs come out of the assembly after boycotting the session on Monday in protest against the attack on Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s office by SFI activists | B P Deepu

UDF MLAs come out of the assembly after boycotting the session on Monday in protest against the attack on Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s office by SFI activists | B P Deepu

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If the first day of the fifth session of the 15th assembly saw vehement protest and sloganeering on Monday, the UDF will continue to try to put the government on the mat over various issues in the coming days too and force Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to react.

The Opposition will raise issues ranging from the gold smuggling case, the SFI attack on Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s office, SilverLine, buffer zone and power tariff hike to the KSRTC imbroglio.Senior Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan told TNIE that their strategy to disrupt the session worked in favour of them. “The LDF’s strategy did not work on Monday. When we realised that the LDF ministers were going to put a defence around Pinarayi by shouting slogans, things became easier for us. Had they come up with a Plan B, we had our own action and reaction plan ready,” said Thiruvanchoor.

Following the revelations made by Swapna Suresh, key accused in the gold smuggling case, the youth organisations of the UDF had resorted to waving black flags against Pinarayi. When  the state police enforced an unannounced ban on black face masks and black dress in the public programmes attended by Pinarayi soon after Swapna’s allegation triggered protests, the UDF’s young MLAs decided in advance to sport black shirts on the first day of the assembly session. Speaking to TNIE, Congress MLA P C Vishnunath ruled out wearing black shirts by young Opposition MLAs in the assembly in the coming days too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UDF
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp