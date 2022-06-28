STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vehicle entry: Kerala HC criticises Guruvayur Devaswom

Published: 28th June 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple (Photo | guruvayurdevaswom.nic.in)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee to ensure that any restrictions imposed, regarding vehicle entry into the Nalambalam of Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple, are followed by everybody. The court said to make sure that the rules are not being flouted by any member of the managing committee, the administrator, former officers of the devaswom, or a worshipper.

The Bench passed the order while closing a suo moto case registered in connection with the entry of S V Sesir, former administrator of Guruvayur devaswom, along with K Ajith and K Shaji, members of the managing committee, into the Nalambalam on April 14, 2021, for Vishukani darshan violating Covid restrictions.

The bench observed that the managing committee have committed a grave irregularity by not taking any action against them. The committee’s decision to withdraw the complaint made by the administrator and the consequential closure of the same by the Station House Officer was never brought to the notice of the High Court though the administrator had already reported the incident to the registrar general. “We strongly deprecate the conduct of the managing committee which has failed to discharge their statutory duties,” observed the court.

Regarding the entry of actor Mohanlal’s vehicle through the northern gate last year, the bench observed that a ‘worshipper’, who shows reverence and adoration for Lord Guruvayurappan, is duty-bound to exercise his right to worship in an accustomed manner, subject to the practice and tradition in the temple.

