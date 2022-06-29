STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Can’t give Swapna Suresh security, ED informs court

The petition will come up for consideration of the court on Wednesday.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Swapna Suresh (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The enforcement directorate (ED) probing the money laundering aspect linked to the 2020 gold smuggling case has filed a report at the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kochi that it cannot provide security to accused Swapna Suresh. The report was filed in the wake of a petition filed by Swapna stating that her life is in danger and she needs security from the central agency. The petition will come up for consideration of the court on Wednesday.

After giving a confidential statement under CrPC Section 164 to a magistrate, Swapna recently filed a petition seeking security under the witness protection scheme. However, ED maintains that it cannot arrange security for Swapna. “First of all, she is still an accused in our case. Further investigation into the case is continuing. An accused cannot avail the witness protection scheme. Till now, we have not decided to make her a witness in the case. The ED is an investigation agency and cannot provide security to an accused,” a source said.    

Swapna insisted on security by the central agency claiming she was being hunted by the Kerala police and vigilance. She cited the incident of co-accused Sarith P S being taken into custody by the vigilance the day after she gave the confidential statement for not preferring the Kerala police’s security. She also described harsh treatment she was subjected to at the jail after being arrested in the gold smuggling case and subsequent COFEPOSA detention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh gold smuggling
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp