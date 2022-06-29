Can’t give Swapna Suresh security, ED informs court

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The enforcement directorate (ED) probing the money laundering aspect linked to the 2020 gold smuggling case has filed a report at the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kochi that it cannot provide security to accused Swapna Suresh. The report was filed in the wake of a petition filed by Swapna stating that her life is in danger and she needs security from the central agency. The petition will come up for consideration of the court on Wednesday.

After giving a confidential statement under CrPC Section 164 to a magistrate, Swapna recently filed a petition seeking security under the witness protection scheme. However, ED maintains that it cannot arrange security for Swapna. “First of all, she is still an accused in our case. Further investigation into the case is continuing. An accused cannot avail the witness protection scheme. Till now, we have not decided to make her a witness in the case. The ED is an investigation agency and cannot provide security to an accused,” a source said.

Swapna insisted on security by the central agency claiming she was being hunted by the Kerala police and vigilance. She cited the incident of co-accused Sarith P S being taken into custody by the vigilance the day after she gave the confidential statement for not preferring the Kerala police’s security. She also described harsh treatment she was subjected to at the jail after being arrested in the gold smuggling case and subsequent COFEPOSA detention.