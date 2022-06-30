STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anthrax infection led to death of wild pigs

The health department confirmed Anthrax infection to be the cause of the death of wild pigs at Athirapally forest area in Thrissur.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department confirmed Anthrax infection to be the cause of the death of wild pigs at Athirapally forest area in Thrissur. The confirmation came after examining the carcass samples. The animal husbandry department has taken measures including vaccination of animals, said Health Minister Veena George. She also said that people who were involved in disposing of the carcass are under observation because the bacteria can infect human beings coming in contact with it. She also advised the public to report the mass death of animals and keep away from carcass.

