Kerala’s monsoon deficit this June highest in decade

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southwest Monsoon, despite an early onset, has been 53% deficient in the state in June. This is the highest deficit in the month in the past 10 years. Though the monsoon touched Kerala coast on May 29, three days ahead of normal onset, it entered a weak phase after delivering widespread rain for a few days. According to meteorologists, the westerly winds are erratic and yet to gain strength. However, a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal may bring more rain in the first week of July.

As per the data available with the IMD, Kerala has received 291.9mm rainfall till June 29, which is 53% less compared to the normal rainfall of 621.9mm. A large monsoon deficit has recorded in the high range districts which is a cause for concern. Idukki reported a deficit of 69% while Wayanad received 61% less rainfall. In Palakkad, the deficit is 66%.

The state has been witnessing a shift in monsoon rainfall pattern since the 2018 flood. The monsoon has been inactive during the months of June and July during the past four years. The state has been receiving short spells of extreme heavy rain in August and September, triggering floods and landslides across the the state.

However, the IMD said the monsoon has entered the active phase again in Kerala as the cyclonic circulation over coastal Gujarat has weakened and the westerly winds have started gaining strength. “Normally, formation of a low pressure area in the North Bay of Bengal brings a good amount of rain to Kerala. There is a cyclonic circulation over coastal Odisha which may bring fairly widespread rain during the first week of July,” said IMD scientist V K Mini.