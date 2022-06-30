Lax security on trains claims another life in Kerala

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Just days after the incident in which a 16-year-old girl travelling with her father on the Ernakulam-Guruvayur Express Special train was molested by five men, the lax security on a train claimed the life of a woman on Tuesday evening. The woman, a teacher at a school at Vettoor in Varkala, met a tragic death after falling from the ladies compartment of the Nagercoil-Kottayam passenger at Tiruvalla railway station. The train was going towards Kottayam.

According to a teacher, who had alighted from the train at Tiruvalla, nobody knew what had happened actually. “As per eyewitnesses, the ladies compartment located right at the back of the train became empty at Tiruvalla station. Right before the train started its onward journey to Kottayam, a man sporting a dishevelled look jumped into the ladies’ compartment,” said the teacher.

Everything happened quickly, she added. “As the train picked up speed and was clearing the platform, we saw the teacher falling out of the compartment,” said the teacher. According to Lyons J, secretary, Friends on Rails, the teacher was taken to the hospital. “However, she had sustained serious head injuries. She was declared brain dead on Wednesday, after which her family gave their consent to remove her from ventilator support,” he said.

According to him, when he along with other members of the group checked the CCTV footage, they could see the teacher falling from the compartment where the platform ends. “But we couldn’t see whether she was pushed or she jumped. However, one thing is sure that the teacher wouldn’t have jumped out on her own. She hailed from Kottayam and had no need to get down at Tiruvalla,” he said.

“We have been told that the guard had notified the loco pilot about a person falling from the train. On contacting the government railway police at Kottayam, we were told the same thing. They too are groping in the dark as to what had happened,” said Lyons. But that is not done, he added. “This is the second such incident happening within a few days. How can the Railways, RPF and GRP sit still without taking steps to increase security on the trains? Every time such a thing happens, all that these law enforcement agencies do is make a lot of noise. They even harass the people who take the initiative to report such incidents,” said Lyons.

“We demand a thorough investigation into the incident. The RPF, Railways and GRP should come up with a strategy to prevent innocent people from losing their lives. Remember Soumya? Then, the incident happened on the Punalur passenger. She had to jump off the train to escape her attacker. Aren’t these pointers for the Railways and law enforcement agencies?” he asked.

MOLESTATION ON TRAIN: VICTIM TO MOVE HC

Kochi: With no new developments happening in the case in which five persons were booked for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl in the Ernakulam-Guruvayur Express Special Train on June 25, the victim has decided to approach the High Court. According to her father, many days have passed and the police are yet to make any arrests. “We want the case to be investigated properly and with diligence,” he said. The petition will be filed on Thursday. “We have prayed to the HC to order a thorough and speedy probe. We have also pleaded to not approve the bail applications of the accused if they approach the court,” he said.