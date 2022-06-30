Man from Kerala claims gay partner detained illegally

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: A 26-year-old man from Kerala recently moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court alleging torture and illegal detention of his gay partner by the latter's family. The court has directed the police to produce the victim before the court for an in-chamber hearing on Thursday (June 30).

Abbas (name changed on request of anonymity) stated in his petition that he and his partner Arun (name changed) have been in a relationship for the past seven months. "Our consensual relationship was not approved by his parents... We have been constantly threatened and intimidated by his parents...," he stated.

Arun was also subjected to physical and mental abuse by his parents due to his sexual orientation, Abbas alleged. "He was put through electroconvulsive therapy, commonly known as shock therapy, and was forcibly administered intravenous and oral medications at various psychiatric facilities in an attempt to change his sexual orientation," he added.

Due to this, Arun left his home on May 8, 2022 and stayed with Abbas. However, his mother coaxed him to return by falsely promising to approve the relationship. On May 11, Abbas received a call from a man who claimed to be the inspector of Vadasery police station. The man threatened to arrest him, the petition added. Since the man also claimed that Arun was in his custody and a crying voice was heard in the background, Abbas lodged an online police complaint. But the police informed him that Arun was staying with his mother only and there is no need to take action.

Earlier, Abbas received another call from the Vadasery police station. The caller verbally abused him over his sexual orientation and issued him threats, he further alleged.

"It is plainly evident that the police officials have failed to act on the online complaint solely because the detenue and myself belong to the LGBTQIA+ community," Abbas said in the petition. Requesting the court to release Arun from the wrongful confinement, he filed the habeas corpus petition.

A Bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and R Vijayakumar, who heard the case on Wednesday, directed the police to produce Arun before the court on Thursday for an in-chamber hearing.

When contacted by TNIE, Abbas said, "I am constantly receiving threats from Arun's family members. Sometimes, unknown persons, claiming to be Arun's friends, call me and ask me to come to particular locations. Since my life is under threat, I am afraid to leave my home. I even stopped working due to mental stress and life threats. I also fear for Arun's safety since he is being both physically and mentally tortured due to his sexual identity. I have no support from my family or friends and hope the court comes to our rescue."