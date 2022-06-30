STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prove me wrong, Congress' Mathew Kuzhalnadan challenges Pinarayi

He said that it was PwC that had appointed Swapna Suresh in Space Park where Jaick Balakumar was one of the director board members.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan raised allegations against Chief Minister’s daughter during the discussion on the adjournment motion in the Assembly, he challenged the chief minister to prove that his claims were wrong.  Speaking to reporters at Indira Bhavan, Mathew Kuzhalnadan stood firm in his allegations. He said that it was PwC that had appointed Swapna Suresh in Space Park where Jaick Balakumar was one of the director board members.

However, Veena’s husband and Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas rubbished the Congress leader’s claim and maintained that it is “old wine in a new bottle”. Kuzhalnadan revealed the history of the website details pertaining to Veena Vijayan’s business - Exalogic Solutions.

During the discussion on the adjournment motion in the  Assembly, Kuzhalnadan had alleged that before making amendments on the website, it showed Jaick Balakumar as an employee of the company and as the mentor of Veena. He reiterated that once the issue snowballed into a major controversy, the website removed Jaick’s name. On Wednesday, he challenged the chief minister to slap a case against him.

