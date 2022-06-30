STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rahul Gandhi to reach Wayanad on Friday, lead rally at Sultan Bathery

The 1.5 km rally will also see the Congress and the UDF allies attending it.

Published: 30th June 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will be leading a rally on Friday evening at Sultan Bathery Kottakunnu Junction to Gandhi Square at Chulliyode which is aimed at the national-level importance to highlight the buffer zone issue. The 1.5 km rally will also see the Congress and the UDF allies attending it.

Rahul will be reaching Wayanad only on Friday morning. Rahul Gandhi’s office at Wayanad which was destroyed by the SFI local leadership had snowballed into a major controversy which saw the UDF taking it up politically against the LDF Government. Despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemning the attack, it did not satisfy the UDF leadership.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, national Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, UDF convener M M Hassan, IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and a plethora of other UDF allies will also be attending the rally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Sultan Bathery
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp