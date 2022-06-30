Rahul Gandhi to reach Wayanad on Friday, lead rally at Sultan Bathery

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will be leading a rally on Friday evening at Sultan Bathery Kottakunnu Junction to Gandhi Square at Chulliyode which is aimed at the national-level importance to highlight the buffer zone issue. The 1.5 km rally will also see the Congress and the UDF allies attending it.

Rahul will be reaching Wayanad only on Friday morning. Rahul Gandhi’s office at Wayanad which was destroyed by the SFI local leadership had snowballed into a major controversy which saw the UDF taking it up politically against the LDF Government. Despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemning the attack, it did not satisfy the UDF leadership.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, national Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, UDF convener M M Hassan, IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and a plethora of other UDF allies will also be attending the rally.