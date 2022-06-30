Students throng ponds, take swimming lessons to clinch Plus-One seats

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Hundreds of students have been participating in the swimming test conducted by the District Sports Council in Kozhikode these days for Plus-One admission. If they produce the swimming skill certificate, the students will get up to two bonus points. Considering the seat shortage in the Malabar, the swimming test centres in the district see huge crowds of participants. Some parents and local residents have even started special swimming training sessions in their localities.

“We have warned that the tests are being conducted only for those who have swimming skills. But a majority of the students coming to the test centres are not trained in swimming and hardly know the basics. Two days ago, a student who doesn’t know swimming jumped into the pool in East Nadakkavu centre. Though there were supervisors and experienced coaches to ensure the safety of the student, what happened was not just right,” said O Rajagopal, president of District Sports Council, Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, in several parts of the district, local residents have started organising special swimming classes. Maju K M, Cheliya south ward member of Chengottukavu grama panchayat, said, “Some groups of residents started organising swimming sessions in nearby ponds for students on the request of parents. The number of students attending the proper training classes has also increased.”