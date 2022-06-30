STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Students throng ponds, take swimming lessons to clinch Plus-One seats

But a majority of the students coming to the test centres are not trained in swimming and hardly know the basics.

Published: 30th June 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

The newly built swimming pool at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium complex  Vincent Pulickal

For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Hundreds of students have been participating in the swimming test conducted by the District Sports Council in Kozhikode these days for Plus-One admission. If they produce the swimming skill certificate, the students will get up to two bonus points. Considering the seat shortage in the Malabar, the swimming test centres in the district see huge crowds of participants. Some parents and local residents have even started special swimming training sessions in their localities.

“We have warned that the tests are being conducted only for those who have swimming skills. But a majority of the students coming to the test centres are not trained in swimming and hardly know the basics. Two days ago, a student who doesn’t know swimming jumped into the pool in East Nadakkavu centre. Though there were supervisors and experienced coaches to ensure the safety of the student, what happened was not just right,” said O Rajagopal, president of District Sports Council, Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, in several parts of the district, local residents have started organising special swimming classes. Maju K M, Cheliya south ward member of Chengottukavu grama panchayat, said, “Some groups of residents started organising swimming sessions in nearby ponds for students on the request of parents. The number of students attending the proper training classes has also increased.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kozhikode
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp