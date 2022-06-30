Unable to source Rs 30 lakh, hooch tragedy accused Manichan’s family moves SC

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Once a powerful liquor baron, Manichan, the prime accused sentenced to life imprisonment in the Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy of 2000, is in dire straits.

Though the state government issued the order granting him release two weeks ago, Manichan – who has served 22 years of his sentence – is yet to leave prison as he has to pay the government a fine of Rs 30.45 lakh that was slapped on him as part of the sentence. If he doesn’t pay, Manichan will have to serve another 22 years in jail. Unable to find such a huge amount at such short notice, Manichan’s family has once again approached the Supreme Court seeking a directive to the government to write off the amount for facilitating his release. The petition will be listed for hearing after July 11, when the court reopens after vacation.

Chandran alias Manichan, the kingpin behind the October 2000 tragedy that killed 31 people, was sentenced to life term and 43 years. The stage was set for his release when the government decided to free 33 prisoners lodged in prisons across the state in connection with the platinum jubilee of Independence. The order releasing the prisoners was issued two weeks ago after the governor signed the file for the remission of their sentences.

Sources close to the family said they have lost all their savings and assets to revenue recovery and legal expenses and are hence moving the apex court.“Manichan is already above 65 years of age. How can they expect him to last another prison term,” asked one of the anguished relatives.

Sources said the process of filing the petition before the apex court is on and the petition would be listed after the court’s reopening on July 11.Of the 33 prisoners granted release by the government, 31 are out of jail. Thampy, a prisoner who was convicted in the 2003 Kuppana hooch tragedy case, is facing the same predicament as Manichan. He has pay `10 lakh to secure his release.