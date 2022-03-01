STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
48 more return from Ukraine; 12 reach Kerala

They arrived by an Air India flight from Budapest, reaching Delhi at 5.15pm, and later checked in at the Kerala House. 

Kerala students who have taken refuge at the Peremoha Metro Station in Kharkiv

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM 12 more Malayali students from Ukraine returned home on Monday. While five persons arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, six landed in Kochi and one in Kozhikode. By evening, 36 Keralites landed in New Delhi. They arrived by an Air India flight from Budapest, reaching Delhi at 5.15pm, and later checked in at the Kerala House. 

As many as 3,493 persons in Ukraine have registered with the Norka-Roots. Their details were handed over to the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. Norka officers are members of various WhatsApp groups formed by the students in Ukraine. 

Announcements from the embassy and MEA are sent to these groups. “All arrangements have been made in Mumbai and Delhi airports to receive those returning from Ukraine. Their stay is arranged at the Kerala House. Students who came back have expressed full satisfaction with the facilities arranged by the state government. All students are being brought back to Kerala free of cost. More students are expected to return in the coming days,” said an official statement.

A control room is functioning round the clock at the Norka-Roots office. An official team is attending to calls from students and parents. The number: 1800 425 3939.

