Dean at School of Drama faces rape charge by undergraduate

THRISSUR: Nearly three months after a first-year undergraduate student accused the Dean of School of Drama and Fine Arts in Thrissur, S Sunilkumar, of rape, the police have registered a case against him while Calicut University has suspended him pending enquiry.

The police said the student was allegedly sexually assaulted by Sunilkumar when she stayed at his residence during the pandemic as she was unable to go home and hostel facilities were not available. Sunilkumar was staying along with his partner at his home.

Sunilkumar began making sexual advances towards the girl when his partner was not at home and allegedly sexually assaulted her on November 21, 2021. She said in her complaint that she left the dean’s house subsequently.

The student also accused him of sending lewd messages by phone and alleged he spoke in sexual overtones to her on many occasions. The girl had filed a complaint with the superintendent of police, Thrissur.

School of Drama students intensify protest on campus; dean on the run

Thrissur West police said a case has been registered against Sunilkumar under IPC section 376 (rape). He is on the run, they said. Meanwhile, the students of the school, who have been protesting on the Aranattukara campus since February 24 demanding Sunilkumar’s arrest, intensified their agitation on Monday. The student told the police that Sunilkumar used to call her after getting drunk.

After the assault, he apologised to her. She said since she was afraid of him, she did not complain initially but when he came to the school, he tried to engage in a conversation with her again. The student later tried to end her life and was hospitalised.

Sunilkumar reached the hospital and threatened her that he would die by suicide if she told anyone about the incident. Subsequently, he began to tell her friends that she was mentally unstable. The girl has also filed a complaint against another visiting faculty of Calicut University, Raja Warrier, of hitting her hand during a class. When questioned, he told her that he was teaching about “the five senses and touch sensation”. The West police have also booked both Sunilkumar and Warrier on sexual harassment charges.