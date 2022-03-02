Report critical of CPM leaders, ministers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A section of senior leaders, including ministers, drew flak in the CPM work report presented on Tuesday. The party leadership in the host district of Ernakulam too came under severe criticism, with the report pointing out lapses, while naming district secretary C N Mohanan.

Kodiyeri’s report that came up before delegates for discussion assesses the performance of secretariat members, with special focus on their lapses. The report is critical of the two CPM ministers in the party secretariat for missing available secretariat meetings, even when present in the state capital.

A couple of seniors like E P Jayarajan too drew ire in the report for not functioning, centred around the state capital. Party Ernakulam district leadership and secretary C N Mohanan came in for critical assessment in the report. The report observed that the Ernakulam district conference - that witnessed public outburst and walkout by a senior district leader - spoiled the dignity of the conferences.

It felt that the district leadership failed to take action against leaders responsible for drawbacks faced in the assembly elections. The district leadership had tried to water down disciplinary action against many leaders. Hence the state leadership had to intervene twice for taking disciplinary actions, said the report.

The report also points at emerging issues in some regions like Palakkad, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts. Kodiyeri however stated that factional issues in the party have come to an end. There are only certain regional issues, he said.

Focus on G Sudhakaran

Senior leader and state committee member G Sudhakaran grabbed media attention at the conference venue on Tuesday. With party setting an upper age cap of 75 years, it’s not clear whether G Sudhakaran who touched 75 would be given an exemption. On Tuesday reports came out that Sudhakaran informed party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of his willingness to step down from the committee.

Responding to media queries, Sudhakaran said he hasn’t spoken to anyone about writing to the party leadership. Later speaking to media, Kodiyeri also evaded a direct response on whether Sudhakaran had written such a letter to the party leadership. “Anyone can write to the party secretary and convey what they want to say. Nothing wrong in writing to the leadership,” said Kodiyeri. There are speculations that it was a calculated move by the senior leader to avoid being dropped from state committee.