Actor abduction case: Status report on further probe to be filed on Thursday

The further probe had begun in January. The prosecution then sought six months time to finish it, but the court on February 1, ordered to wrap it up within a month. 

Published: 03rd March 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The prosecution as part of the 2017 actor assault case, in which actor Dileep is an accused, will file a status report on Thursday before the Additional Special Sessions Court regarding the further investigation initiated based on the revelations of director P Balachandrakumar. 

Though the court had granted one month time to complete further investigation into the alleged conspiracy by Dileep and others to harm officers probing the 2017 incident, the prosecution is expected to seek more time to finish the investigation. 

The further probe had begun in January. The prosecution then sought six months time to finish it, but the court on February 1, ordered to wrap it up within a month. During the hearing of a similar petition in the High Court recently, the prosecution said it had recorded the statements of over 20 witnesses and the probe was in a crucial stage.

Meanwhile, the prosecution is yet to appoint a new special public prosecutor (SPP) for appearing in the case. Sources said the selection procedure for the new prosecutors is in final stages and the prosecution on Thursday will apprise the court of the status of appointing a new SPP. Two SPPs have dropped out so far during the trial. As many as 203 witnesses have been examined by the court as part of the trial into the 2017 incident. The investigation officer is set to be examined next as the witness.

